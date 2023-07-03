Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 exam date released, to be held on Sept 24

JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 exam date released, to be held on Sept 24

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 03, 2023 06:49 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be held on Sept 24.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 examination date. The JKPSC CCE Prelims examination will be conducted on Sunday, September 24. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 application process was commenced on April 17 and the deadline for the submission of the application form was June 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill 75 vacancies of Junior scale administrative officers, J&K Accounts (G) Service, and J&K Police (G) Service.

The Preliminary examination will be conducted at Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda and Rajouri.

The JKPSC CEE 2023 preliminary examination will consist of two papers i.e. General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II. The objective-type question paper will consist of 200 marks each.

