JKSSB admit card 2021 for PM package posts released, here's direct link

JKSSB admit card 2021: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Wednesday released the admit card for the recruitment of SI (Sub-Inspector), Depot Assistant, Assistant Compiler, Class-IV, and various other posts on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.

The board will conduct the computer-based recruitment examination from March 28 to April 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1997 vacancies, out of which, 647 vacancies are for Assistant Compiler, 550 for Class IV, 350 for Sub-Inspector, Commercial Taxes (State Taxes Department), 300 for Depot Assistant, and 50 each for Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, and Assistant Store Keeper.

Direct link to download JKSSB admit card 2021.

How to download JKSSB admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for PM Package posts under Notification No 03 of 2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKSSB admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall tickets and take its printout for future use.