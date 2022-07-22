Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKSSB cancels written exam for posts of Police Sub-Inspector held on March 27
  • Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the written examination for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector, home department, UT cadre.
JKSSB Police SI exam cancelled; JKSSB conducted the written exam for the post of JK police SI for the year 2022 on March 27, 2022 at various venues across J&amp;K.(HT file)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has cancelled the written examination for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector, home department, UT cadre.

JKSSB conducted the written exam for the post of JK police SI for the year 2022 on March 27, 2022 at various venues across J&K.

The written exam was OMR-Based Objective Type.

The result for the exam was declared on June 4, 2022.

After the declaration of result and score sheets, some newspapers and online news portals carried reports of alleged irregularities and leakage of question papers.

JKSSB canceled the exam and the result and an Inquiry Committee was constituted by the general administration department to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the Written Test.

The matter was also deliberated in the board in its 206th meeting held on July 22, 2022.

Concerned candidates can check the cancellation notice here. Click here.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1200 vacancies for the post of police Sub Inspectors, Home Department, UT Cadre.

For further updates, keep an eye on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

Story Saved
