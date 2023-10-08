JKSSB DEO 2023 answer key released at jkssb.nic.in, here's direct link to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) released the answer key for the post of Data Entry Operator today, October 8. Candidates can download the JKSSB DEO answer key from the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB releases answer key for Data Entry Operator post

The JKSSB conducted the written examination for the post of Data Entry Operator will be conducted on October 8. Candidates can raise objections/representations in offline mode in the office of J&K Services Selection Board, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/ J&K Services Selection Board, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar. The objection will be accepted for three working days starting from October 9. The objection fee is ₹200 per question.

JKSSB answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Provisional Answer Key Notice regarding Written Examination for the Post of Data Entry Operator, Election Department, held on 08-10-2023”.

JKSSB answer key will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

