JNVST 2025: Registration for Navodaya Class 6 admission test ends on July 29

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the online application process for Class 6 admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) on July 29. Applications for the JNV Selection Test or JNVST 2025 can be submitted at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs.

A candidate seeking admission to JNVs must not have been born before May 1, 2014 and after July 31 (both dates inclusive).

They must also fulfil other eligibility conditions given on the prospectus.

Question paper of JNVST 2025 will have 3 sections with 80 objective-type questions for 100 marks.

Section Number of questions Total marks Duration Mental ability Test 40 50 60 minutes Arithmetic Test 20 25 30 minutes Language Test 20 25 30 minutes Total 80 100 120 minutes or two hours Prev Next

At present there are 654 JNVs in 27 states and 8 Union Territories (UTs).

The entrance exam will be held in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for Saturday, December 13.

The first phase will take place in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh (except Dibang Valley & Tawang Districts), Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (except Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Solan and Shimla Districts), Jammu & Kashmir (only for Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur) Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand & West Bengal (except Darjeeling), Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The second phase will be held on Saturday, Aprill 11 in Jammu and Kashmir (except Jammu-I, Jammu-II, Samba & Udhampur), Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and in the Districts of Dibang Valley and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh, in the Districts of Chamba, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmour, Kullu, Lahaul & Spiti, Solan and Shimla of Himachal Pradesh, in the District of Darjeeling of West Bengal, and Leh & Kargil districts of UT Ladakh.

JNVST 2025: Documents required to apply

The following documents in soft form (JPG format of size between 10 to 100 kb) will be required:

• Photograph

• Signature of parent

• Signature of candidate

• Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by the competent Government authority.

Basic details of candidate like state, district, block, Aadhaar number, APAAR ID, PEN number etc.