JoSAA Counselling 2022: Registration, choice filling ends today on josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority will end the application process for IIT, NIT admissions today, September 21. Candidates who want to participate in JoSAA counselling 2022 and are yet to complete the registration process can go to josaa.nic.in and complete it.

Previously, JoSAA published two mock allotment lists. The second list was published yesterday, September 20.

Candidates should be informed that mock allotment results are different from actual allotment results.

Round 1 allotment list, which will be used for admissions, will be published on September 23.

Candidates who are allotted seats in round 1 need to report for admission from September 23 to 26.

There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling this year. Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on September 28.

After the six rounds of JoSAA counselling, two special rounds of CSAB counselling will take place, which is only for the NIT+ system.

