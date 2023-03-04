Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka CET 2023: Important notice for KCET registered candidates released

Published on Mar 04, 2023 07:59 PM IST

KEA has issued an important notice for Karnataka CET 2023 registered candidates. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released an important notice for candidates who have registered themselves for Karnataka CET 2023. The notice is regarding the candidates who have filled their application form but have not received their RD details. The notice can be checked by such candidates on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have filled their online application for UGCET 2023 upto 1 pm on March 4, 2023, but if their RD details, reservation and photo/ signature/ LTM is missing in the final printout, portal will be enabled to such candidates from 6 pm on March 4 to March 8, 2023 upto 11.59 pm.

Candidates can enter their RD details, to claim benefits of reservation (caste, category, special categories, Kannada, Rural etc) and to upload photo, LTM and signature during this time period.

Other candidates, who are filling application online after 1 pm on March 4, 2023, can proceed with their filing of application online. Candidates are advised to verify the correctness of the entries before selecting the declaration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Official Notice Here

kcet
