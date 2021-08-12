Karnataka HC civil judge prelims answer key 2021: Raise objections by Aug 13

Karnataka high court has released the provisional answer keys for the preliminary examination of civil judges (Karnataka Judicial Services).

Candidates who appeared for the examination, can check the answer key on the official website of Karnataka high court at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

The preliminary examination for the post of civil judges was conducted on August 10, 2021 at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga.

"The candidates appeared for the said examination are requested to peruse the provisional key answers and in case of any objections to the said provisional key answers, the candidates may submit their objections, along with justification thereto, to the e-mail ID of the Registrar (Recruitment), High Court of Karnataka i.e., rrecruithckb@gmail.com on or before 11:59pm of 13th August 2021," reads the notification released on the official website.

Direct link to check Karnataka high court civil judge 2021 prelims answer key

How to download Karnataka high court civil judge 2021 prelims provisional answer key:

Visit the official website of Karnataka high court at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, "Provisional answer keys of the questions of preliminary examination for the post of Civil Judges held on 10.08.2021 " under the notifications sec.

A new page will open.

Click on the link that read, "Provisional key answers".

Karnataka high court civil judge 2021 prelims provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy for future use.