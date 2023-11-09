Karnataka KSET 2023 postponed, to be held in December

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship 2023. As per the notification released on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, the exam will be held tentatively on December 31. KSET 2023 postponed, to be held in December(HT FILE)

Previously, the test was scheduled for November 26. The exact reason why the exam has been postponed has not been announced officially.

Candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) (50 per cent for SC, ST, PwD, OBC, Transgender categories) in the Master's degree or equivalent examination can appear in the examination.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree (first or second Semester) or equivalent course and candidates who have appeared for their Master’s degree final year exam and those whose exams have been delayed can also apply. However, such candidates will be admitted provisionally and after qualifying, eligibility certificates will be issued only on production of pass certificates of the Master's degree.

There will be two papers in the examination. Paper 1 will have 50 compulsory questions for 100 marks, to be answered in 1 hour, from 10 to 11 am.

Paper 2 will have 100 questions for 200 marks, to be answered in 2 hours, from 12 pm to 2 pm.

For more details, check the exam notification.

Here's the exam postponement notification.