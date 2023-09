Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the registration process for Karnataka PGCET 2023 on September 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Post Graduate CET exam can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET 2023: Last date to apply today at kea.kar.nic.in

The registration process was scheduled to end on August 30, which was extended till today. Candidates who have passed recognised Bachelor’s Degree of minimum of 3 years duration examination or equivalent examination and obtained an aggregate minimum of 50% marks taken together in all the subjects including languages in all the years of the Degree Examination is eligible to apply.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka PGCET examination will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The examination on September 23 will be conducted in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and the exam on September 24 will be conducted in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here