Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: Last date today to raise objections

competitive exams
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:11 AM IST

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 objection window will close today, December 10, 2022. Candidates can raise objections through the steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka Examinations Authority will close down the objection window for Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 on December 10, 2022. Candidates who have still not raised objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The objection will remain opened till 5pm. Candidates can send the objections through email ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on PGCET answer key link available on the home page.
  • Check the answer keys and raise objections.
  • Send the objections through email to the mail id mentioned above.

The answer key has been released for MCA, MBA, Textile, Polymer Sciences, Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Computer, Civil Engineer, Biolotechnology and Architecture on December 1, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till December 6, which was extended till December 10, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
