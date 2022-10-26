KARTET 2022 Admit Card out at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, download link here

School Education Department, Karnataka has released KARTET 2022 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of KARTET at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The admit card details was shared by Education Minister of the state, B.C Nagesh on his official Twitter account. The tweet reads, “Candidates can download the admit card for the 'Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test' (KARTET-2022) to be held on November 6 from the department's website. For more information- http:// schooleducation.kar.nic.in”

The examination will be conducted on November 6, 2022 in two sessions. The first session or Paper I will be conducted in the morning and the second session or Paper II will be conducted in the afternoon. The Paper I exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II exam will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

KARTET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of KARTET at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Click on KARTET 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.