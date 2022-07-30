KCET Result 2022 announced: Steps to check result at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET or UGCET) 2022 results on July 30. KCET results are available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. KCET result live updates

KCET result direct link

This year, over 2.2 lakh students have appeared in the KCET examination.

KEA released the KCET provisional answer keys on June 22. The KCET entrance test took place on June 16 and 17.

KCET result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and take print out for future use.

