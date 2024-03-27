Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has started KEAM 2024 registration on March 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination can find the link on the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2024 registration begins at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link here

The last date to apply for the examination is till April 17, 2024. The last date for online submission of supporting documents is April 24, 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The KEAM 2024 admit card will be available for download from May 20, 2024 onwards. The examination will be conducted from June 1 to June 9, 2024. KEAM 2024 examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The results will be announced on or before June 20, 2024.

KEAM 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for Engineering only/ B.Pharm only/both will have to pay ₹875, if belonging to general category, ₹375/- if belonging to SC category. Architecture only/Medical & Allied only/both application fee is ₹625/- for general and ₹250/- for SC. For all the courses, ₹1125/- for general candidates and ₹500/- for SC candidates. ST candidates are exempted from payment of fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.