KEAM 2025 registration ends today, apply by 5 pm at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KEAM 2025: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala will close the registration window for the KEAM 2025 entrance test cum admission process today, March 10. Candidates need to apply for KEAM 2025 by 5 pm on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The direct link is given below. KEAM 2025 registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

KEAM is for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking/Agri. Management, Climate Change & Environmental Science and BTech Biotechnology courses offered by participating institutions of Kerala.

Also read: Kerala Cabinet gives nod to draft bill for establishment of private universities in state

KEAM 2025: Important dates candidates should know

Engineering entrance examination date: April 22 to 30

Admit card release date: April 10

Declaration of results: On or before May 10

Rank lists of Engineering, BPharm courses: On or before June 10

Reporting time for the test: 12 PM

Entry to the examination hall: 1.30 PM

Mock test :1.45 PM

Last entry to the examination hall: 1.50 PM

Examination starts: at 2 PM

End of Examination: at 5 PM

Admission to Engineering courses in Kerala is based on the entrance test conducted by CEE Kerala. Engineering ranks are prepared by giving equal weightage of 50:50 to the normalized score of the entrance test and the grade/marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry put together after effecting the standardization procedure.

BPharm admission is based on the marks obtained in the Pharmacy entrance examination and the rank list prepared thereafter.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses are based on NEET UG. Therefore, it is mandatory for candidates to qualify in NEET UG 2025 if they want to secure admission to these courses.

Admission to the Architecture course is done on the basis of a rank list prepared by giving equal weightage to the marks obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and the marks in the qualifying examination.

To apply for the exam and check the information bulletin, click here.