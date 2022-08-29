Kerala KMAT 2022 session 2 answer key out at cee.kerala.gov.in, get link here

The Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) answer key 2022 for the second session has been released by the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala. The candidates download KMAT 2022 session 2 provisional answer key from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KMAT 2022 session 2 examination was conducted on August 28.

If there are any complaints about the Answer Key, they should be sent to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with any necessary documentation and a fee of Rs. 100 per question of the KMAT Entrance Examination via DD drawn in their favour and payable in Thiruvananthapuram. The complaint must be received by this office by 2 p.m. on September 2, 2022.



Direct link to check the answer key

KMAT session 2 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2022

Click on the answer key link

The KMAT 2022 session 2 answer key will be displayed in the screen

Download and take print out for future referene.

