Kerala: KPSC plus two level main exam in February, 2022; check details

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct the main exam of plus two level posts in February 2022. The Commission has made changes to the exam dates announced on November 29. The exam will be held from February 12 to 28.

One exam scheduled on February 6 has been postponed in view of the SSC CGL tier 3 exam. “Date of Examination of Civil Excise Officer & Women Civil Excise Officer is postponed to 26.02.2022 from 06.02.2022 as Staff Selection Commission has declared Combined Graduate Level Tier III Exam on 06.02.2022,” the KPSC has said. “Date of examination of Office Superintendent is preponed to 21.02.2022 from 23.02.2022. Date of Examination of Inspecting Assistant in Legal Metrology is postponed to 28.02.2022 from 26.02.2022,” the Commission has also said.

The admit cards of the exams will be released from January 29 in phases. The time and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card.

“After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has said.