Kerala: KPSC to hold electrical supervisor, other exams in Jan; check schedule

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) will conduct exams for selection to electrical supervisor, psychiatric social worker, assistant professor in Sanskrit, carpenter, carpenter cum packer, assistant manager (chemical), junior consultant (anaesthesia), full time junior language teacher (Sanskrit), receptionist, laboratory technician grade ii, and operator posts in January 2022.

The Commission has released the detailed exam schedule on December 21. Candidates who have applied for these posts can check the exam dates from the official website of the KPSC.

KPSC exam dates

Concerned candidates have to download the admit cards from the official website of the Commission and carry the same to the exam centre along with original document.

After the exam, KPSC will release the answer key of the question paper. “After each examination except Written Test and Transcription Test KPSC will publish provisional answer key in its official website and candidates having any complaint regarding the provisional answer key can submit their complaints through their profile only within 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key in the official website of KPSC,” the Commission has informed candidates.