Kerala NMMS 2023-2024: Registration deadline extended till November 8

Kerala NMMS 2023-2024: Registration deadline extended till November 8

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 04, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Kerala NMMS scholarship test registration extended till November 8.

The deadline to register for the Kerala National Means-cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) test has been extended to November 8. Students in Class 8 who wish to apply for the Kerala NMMS scholarship test for the 2023–24 academic year can register till 5 PM on November 8 on the official website, nmmse.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NMMS 2023-2024: Registration deadline extended till November 8
Kerala NMMS 2023-2024: Registration deadline extended till November 8

Eligibility criteria:

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs. 3,50,000/- per annum

The student should be studying as a regular student in a government or aided school under the Government of Kerala. The students studying in residential schools or other adopted schools under the state government are ineligible

Applicant should pass in 7th standard during 2022-2023 with 55% marks(For SC/ST, marks should be 50%) in the Last Term Examination.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted in two parts: Part 1- Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Part II- Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

MAT - This section will have 90 multiple-choice questions that test mental ability. The questions will cover various areas like finding similarity, categorization, number sequences, pattern recognition and finding hidden shapes.

SAT - The section will have questions from social science, basic science and basic mathematics. The questions will be asked from class 7th and class 8th.

For more details visit the official website at nmmse.kerala.gov.in

