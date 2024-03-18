Kerala SET July 2024 registration process begins at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, apply link here

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has begun the registration process for Kerala SET July 2024. The registration process will conclude on April 15 and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Kerala SET July 2024 registration process started, apply till April 15

Candidates can edit their Kerala SET July 2024 applications from April 18 to April 20.

Kerala SET July 2024 examination pattern:

There shall be two papers for the SET- JULY - 2024 . Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There shall be 31 subjects for Paper II of the SET-JULY-2024.

Kerala SET July 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the State Eligibility Test July 2024

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents and photograph

Pay the application fee

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.