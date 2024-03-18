Kerala SET July 2024 registration process begins at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, apply link here
LBS Centre for Science & Technology opens registration for Kerala SET July 2024 with deadline on April 15.
LBS Centre for Science & Technology has begun the registration process for Kerala SET July 2024. The registration process will conclude on April 15 and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
Candidates can edit their Kerala SET July 2024 applications from April 18 to April 20.
Direct link to apply for Kerala SET July 2024
Kerala SET July 2024 examination pattern:
There shall be two papers for the SET- JULY - 2024 . Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There shall be 31 subjects for Paper II of the SET-JULY-2024.
Kerala SET July 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the State Eligibility Test July 2024
Register and proceed with the application
Upload all the required documents and photograph
Pay the application fee
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.