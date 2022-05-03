Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala TET (KTET) 2022 begins tomorrow, download admit cards, time table
competitive exams

Kerala TET (KTET) 2022 begins tomorrow, download admit cards, time table

  • KTET 2022 will be conducted on May 4 and 5, 2022 at test centres across Kerala. 
Kerala TET (KTET) 2022 begins tomorrow, download admit cards, time table (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kerala TET (KTET) 2022 begins tomorrow, download admit cards, time table (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 03, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the February edition of the state level teacher eligibility test, KTET 2022, on May 4 and 5. 

Admit cards for the test have been released on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also download the detailed schedule or time table of KTET 2022 from the exam website. 

KTET 2022 admit card, time table download link 

The examination will be held in two shifts on both days. The duration of the paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state.

KTET for category 1 is scheduled for the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, it will be conducted in the second shift. 

On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams will be held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively. 

KTET is a state level exam to test the eligibility of candidates for Primary, Secondary and High schools. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ktet kerala
ktet kerala
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out