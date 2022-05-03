Kerala TET (KTET) 2022 begins tomorrow, download admit cards, time table

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the February edition of the state level teacher eligibility test, KTET 2022, on May 4 and 5.

Admit cards for the test have been released on the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also download the detailed schedule or time table of KTET 2022 from the exam website.

KTET 2022 admit card, time table download link

The examination will be held in two shifts on both days. The duration of the paper is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in the state.

KTET for category 1 is scheduled for the first shift on May 4 and for category 2, it will be conducted in the second shift.

On May 5, category 3 and 4 exams will be held in the morning and afternoon shifts, respectively.

KTET is a state level exam to test the eligibility of candidates for Primary, Secondary and High schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON