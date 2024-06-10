KTET Admit Card 2024 released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released KTET Admit Card 2024 on June 10, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2024) can download the hall ticket through the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET Admit Card 2024 released, here’s direct link to download

The Kerala TET examination will be conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The KTET exam will be held in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

KTET Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the candidates who want to download the admit card can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and ensure that there is no error in it. If there is any error in the name, photo, signature and/or other information displayed, the candidate should contact the helpline number at 0471-2546800 or 2546832 and report it immediately.

Kerala TET is a state-level eligibility examination conducted to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School classes in Kerala. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala TET.