KTET Hall Ticket 2024: Kerala TET admit card today on ktet.kerala.gov.in, how to check

KTET Admit Card 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the hall ticket or the admit card for the April edition of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2024) today, June 10. The confirmation has been shared in a notification published on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download the KTET April hall tickets from this website using their login credentials. KTET Admit Card 2024: Kerala TET hall tickets today (ktet.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)

The previous date for the release of KTET admit card was June 3 but it was postponed.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

To download the Kerala TET hall tickets or admit cards, candidates must use their application numbers, application IDs and select the examination category on the login window.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit cards:

How to download KTET hall ticket 2024

Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in. Open the Kerala TET admit card or hall ticket download link. Provide the requested login credentials. On the next page, the admit card will be displayed. Check and download it.

The application window for the KTET April exam ended on May 2. The exam is scheduled for June 22 to 23.

After downloading the admit cards, candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and ensure that there is no error in it. If there is any error in the name, photo, signature and/or other information displayed, the candidate should contact the helpline number at 0471-2546800 or 2546832 and report it immediately.

The exam date and time, exam centre details, reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. will be mentioned on the admit card.

Kerala TET is a state-level eligibility examination held to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School classes in Kerala.

For more information about the examination, candidates can visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for KTET- ktet.kerala.gov.in.