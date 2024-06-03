 KTET Admit Card 2024: Hall ticket for April exam today on ktet.kerala.gov.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
KTET Admit Card 2024: Hall ticket for April exam today on ktet.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 03, 2024 08:36 AM IST

KTET Admit Card 2024: Candidates who have applied for the April 2024 session of the KTET examination can download their admit cards from ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET Admit Card 2024: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit cards or hall tickets for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET April 2024) today, June 3. Candidates who have applied for the April 2024 session of the KTET examination can download their admit cards from ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET Admit Card 2024: Hall ticket today (ktet.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)
KTET Admit Card 2024: Hall ticket today (ktet.kerala.gov.in, screenshot)

Candidates can download the KTET admit cards using the application number, application ID and selecting the category. The detailed steps are mentioned below.

The application deadline for the April examination was April 26 which was later extended to May 2.

The examination will be held from June 22 to 23.

How to download KTET 2024 admit card

Step 1- Go to the website: On your internet browser, open the examination website, kter.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2- Open the admit card download link: Find and open the KTET April 2024 admit card or hall ticket download link.

Step 3- Provide your login details: On the login page, enter your application ID, application number on the spaces provided for it. Select your category from the dropdown menu.

Step 4- Login and download the admit card: After entering your details, submit it. The admit card will be displayed. Check and download it.

Exam dates, exam centre details, paper timings and exam centre details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should read all the details and follow the exam day instructions.

They should also check and ensure that there is no error in their personal details. In the case of any error, they can contact the helpline number at 0471-2546800 or 2546832.

KTET or Kerala TET is a state-level eligibility test held to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School classes in Kerala.

For further details about the examination, candidates can visit the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for KTET- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Exam and College Guide
