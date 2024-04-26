 KTET April 2024: Registration date etended till May 2, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
KTET April 2024: Registration date etended till May 2, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 26, 2024 09:23 AM IST

KTET April 2024 registration date extended till May 2, 2024. Details here.

Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala has extended the registration date for KTET April 2024 till May 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in. The registration process was started on April 17, 2024.

KTET April 2024: Registration date etended till May 2, direct link here
KTET April 2024: Registration date etended till May 2, direct link here

The application form correction window will open on May 4 and will close on May 7, 2024.

Direct link to apply for KTET April 2024

KTET April 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the KTET April 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application fee.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for each category is Rs.500/-. For SC/ST and differently abled categories, the application fee is 250/-. Applications can be submitted online only. Application printout and copies of certificates need not be sent to the examination hall.

As per the schedule, the admit card can be downloaded from June 3, 2024 onwards. KTET April 2024 examination will be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024. The examination on both days will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET.

Exam and College Guide
