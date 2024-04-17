 KTET April 2024: Registration begins today, notice here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
KTET April 2024: Registration begins today, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2024 02:49 PM IST

KTET April 2024 registration begins today, April 17, 2024. The notice is given here.

Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will begin the KTET April 2024 registration process on April 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET April 2024: Registration begins today, notice here

The last date to apply for the examination is till April 26, 2024. The admit card can be downloaded from June 3, 2024 onwards. KTET April 2024 examination will be conducted on June 22 and 23, 2024. The examination on both days will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KTET April 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the KTET April 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application fee.
  • Make the payment of the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is Rs.500/- in each category. The application fee is 250/- for SC/ST and differently abled. Applications can be submitted online only. Application printout and copies of certificates need not be sent to the examination hall. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KTET.

Official Notice Here 

Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
Education / Competitive Exams / KTET April 2024: Registration begins today, notice here
