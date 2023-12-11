Logical Reasoning series: Solving questions on seating arrangement Part II

Questions on seating arrangement in competitive exams can be asked in different formats and once the hints in the questions are decoded properly, it is an easy way to score more marks. Practicing similar model questions through mock tests or previous year's question papers can help the candidate be prepared for the exam format without wasting time. (HT File)

This is because a couple of questions from a common plot are usually asked, hence it is important to decode them properly. The seating arrangement in question could be in linear format or circular or a complex arrangement.

Practicing similar model questions through mock tests or previous year's question papers can help the candidate be prepared for the exam format without wasting time.

Can you answer this?

Six friends are sitting in a circle and are facing the centre of the circle. Divya is between Jacob and Pallavi. Preeti is between Mathew and Lalit. Jacob and Mathew are opposite to each other.

Questions:

Who is sitting right to Jacob?

Who is just right to Pallavi?

Who are the neighbours of Mathew?

Who is sitting opposite to Preeti?

Answer for seating arrangement Part I question:

Can you solve the following:

P, Q, R, S and T are sitting on a bench. P is sitting next to Q, R is sitting next to S, S is not sitting with T who is on the left end of the bench. R is on the second position from the right. P is to the right of Q and T. P and R are sitting together. In which position P is sitting?

Answer = Between Q and R