MAH 3-year LLB CET 2024: Registration again extended till Feb 21

The deadline to register for the three-year LLB programme has been again extended by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell till February 21. Those who have not yet applied can do so at cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra CET extends LLB programme registration deadline to February 21(HT file)

“With reference to above notice dated 29/01/2024 the last date of CET Application Form Filling for the course LL.B - 3 Yrs. was 10/02/2024. It is seen from the registration data that many candidates application forms are incomplete and also we have received request from Candidates and parents regarding extension of CET dates”, reads the official notification.

The MAH-LLB - 3 Years CET-2024 application deadline was previously extended till February 10.

MAH 3-year LLB CET 2024 applictaion fee: The CET Fee is ₹1000 for Open Category, EWS candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates.

CET Fee is ₹800 for Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT-1 (B), NT-2(C), NT-3(D), OBC and SBC, categories) belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having a valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2025 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3, OBC & SBC Candidates.

Fees for Orphan & Transgender candidates, the applictaion fee is ₹800.

MAH 3-year LLB CET 2024 examination pattern: MAH 3-year LLB CET 2024 comprises of One paper with Four Sections: Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge of Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English. There will be four options for each of the objective multiple-choice questions. There is No Negative Marking and the duration of exam is 2 Hours.