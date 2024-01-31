State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for MAH AAC CET 2024. Candidates who want to apply for MAH AAC CET can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH AAC CET 2024 registration begins, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the online registration and confirmation of application form on website started on January 30 and will end on February 29, 2024. The payment through online mode can be done from January 30 to March 1, 2024. Selection of CET Centre for Practical Exam will be done from January 30 to March 1, 2024.

Direct link to apply for MAH AAC CET 2024

MAH AAC CET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MAH AAC CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAC AAC CET 2024 entrance test will be conducted for admission to professional courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25 will be held at the various examination centers within Maharashtra State. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.