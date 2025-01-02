Menu Explore
MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins at mahacet.org

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 02, 2025 04:43 PM IST

MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins at mahacet.org. The details are given here. 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins

As per the official notice, the registration process for both the courses started on December 31, 2024. The last date to apply for MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET-2025 Entrance Examination is January 15, 2025 and the last date to apply for B.P.Ed. CET-2025 is January 31, 2025.

The entrance examination for B.P.Ed. CET-2025 is tentatively scheduled on March 27, 2025 and MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET 2025 exam tentative date is March 28, 2025.

MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Click on MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 link and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is 1000/-. Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories from Maharashtra state will have to pay 800/- as application fee.

CET Fees for Orphan and Transgender candidates & PWD candidate from the State of Maharashtra only is 800/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here for MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET

Official Notice Here for B.P.Ed. CET 2025

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
