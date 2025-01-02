MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins at mahacet.org
MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins at mahacet.org. The details are given here.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
As per the official notice, the registration process for both the courses started on December 31, 2024. The last date to apply for MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET-2025 Entrance Examination is January 15, 2025 and the last date to apply for B.P.Ed. CET-2025 is January 31, 2025.
The entrance examination for B.P.Ed. CET-2025 is tentatively scheduled on March 27, 2025 and MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET 2025 exam tentative date is March 28, 2025.
MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025: How to register
Candidates who want to apply for MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
- Click on registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
- Once done, login to the account.
- Click on MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 link and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The application fee for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is ₹1000/-. Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories from Maharashtra state will have to pay ₹800/- as application fee.
CET Fees for Orphan and Transgender candidates & PWD candidate from the State of Maharashtra only is ₹800/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.