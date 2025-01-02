MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 registration begins

As per the official notice, the registration process for both the courses started on December 31, 2024. The last date to apply for MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET-2025 Entrance Examination is January 15, 2025 and the last date to apply for B.P.Ed. CET-2025 is January 31, 2025.

The entrance examination for B.P.Ed. CET-2025 is tentatively scheduled on March 27, 2025 and MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET 2025 exam tentative date is March 28, 2025.

MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Once done, login to the account.

Click on MAH B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated-CET & B.P.Ed. CET 2025 link and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is ₹1000/-. Candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories from Maharashtra state will have to pay ₹800/- as application fee.

CET Fees for Orphan and Transgender candidates & PWD candidate from the State of Maharashtra only is ₹800/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.