JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 669 Sub Inspectors, direct link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the application window to apply for the Sub Inspector vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 2, 2025. The applicants must be domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They must have a certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025 to prove this claim.(HT file)

According to the official website, a total of 669 Sub Inspector posts available to be filled in Jammu and Kashmir Police. Candidates who would like to apply for the post can visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicants must be domiciled in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They must have a certificate issued on or before January 2, 2025 to prove this claim.

Fee Details:

The application fee is ₹700 except for SC, ST-1, ST-2 and EWS category candidates. For these categories, the application fee is ₹600.

Selection Process explained:

There are three stages in the selection process:

Written examination

Physical standard test

Physical endurance test.

The written examination will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. The paper will be set in English only. There will be negative marking in the written examination. One fourth (¼ th) of the total marks allotted for a question will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) ‘C’ certificate holders will get 5 percent bonus marks. NCC ‘B’ certificate holders are eligible for 3 percent bonus marks and NCC ‘A’ certificate holders are eligible for 2 percent bonus marks.

Age Limit Details:

The age of the candidates should be between 18-28 years, except for in service personnel. For them, the age limit is 18-30 years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is January 1, 2024.

