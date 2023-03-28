MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration underway, apply till April 5
candidates can complete the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration process through the official website at mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, has started the applictaion process for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The applictaion process started on March 27 and candidates have till April 5 to submit the applictaion form.
The applictaion fee is ₹800 for Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, OutsideMaharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates. For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is ₹600.
Here's the direct link to apply
MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the “MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2023”
Register and process with the applictaion
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take the print for future reference.