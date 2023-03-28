MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration underway, apply till April 5

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, has started the applictaion process for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2023. Candidates will be able to apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration started at bhmctcet2023.mahacet.org

The applictaion process started on March 27 and candidates have till April 5 to submit the applictaion form.

The applictaion fee is ₹800 for Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, OutsideMaharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates. For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, EWS] & Persons with Disability Candidates (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only the application fee is ₹600.

Here's the direct link to apply

MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the “MAH-B.HMCT-CET-2023”

Register and process with the applictaion

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.