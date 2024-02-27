MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd, download link here
Maharashtra CET Cell releases M.Arch., M.HMCT, M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., M.P.Ed. CET 2024 admit cards
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government Of Maharashtra has released the admit cards for M.Arch., M.HMCT CET, M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., and M.P.Ed. CET 2024. Candidates who will appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website atcetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their Registered Email ID and Password.
M.Arch. and M.HMCT CET 2024 admit card link
M.Ed. ., B.Ed.-M.Ed. 3and M.P.Ed. CET 2024 admit card link
MAH MArch CET 2024 and M.HMCT CET 2024 are scheduled to take place on March 11, 2024, per the official schedule. The examination for the M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. will be conducted on March 2 and the M.P.Ed. CET 2024 exam will be held on March 3.
MAH CET 2024 admit card: How to download
To download the admit card candidates can folllow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your Registered Email ID and Password
Download the admit card
Take print for the future reference.