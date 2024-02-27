 MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd, download link here

MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 27, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Maharashtra CET Cell releases M.Arch., M.HMCT, M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., M.P.Ed. CET 2024 admit cards

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government Of Maharashtra has released the admit cards for M.Arch., M.HMCT CET, M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., and M.P.Ed. CET 2024. Candidates who will appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website atcetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their Registered Email ID and Password.

MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd
MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd

M.Arch. and M.HMCT CET 2024 admit card link

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

M.Ed. ., B.Ed.-M.Ed. 3and M.P.Ed. CET 2024 admit card link

MAH MArch CET 2024 and M.HMCT CET 2024 are scheduled to take place on March 11, 2024, per the official schedule. The examination for the M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. will be conducted on March 2 and the M.P.Ed. CET 2024 exam will be held on March 3.

MAH CET 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can folllow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your Registered Email ID and Password

Download the admit card

Take print for the future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On