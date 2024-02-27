MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd, download link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government Of Maharashtra has released the admit cards for M.Arch., M.HMCT CET, M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed., and M.P.Ed. CET 2024. Candidates who will appear for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website atcetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their Registered Email ID and Password. MAH CET 2024 admit card released for MArch, MHMCT, BEd, MEd, and MPEd

M.Arch. and M.HMCT CET 2024 admit card link

M.Ed. ., B.Ed.-M.Ed. 3and M.P.Ed. CET 2024 admit card link

MAH MArch CET 2024 and M.HMCT CET 2024 are scheduled to take place on March 11, 2024, per the official schedule. The examination for the M.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. will be conducted on March 2 and the M.P.Ed. CET 2024 exam will be held on March 3.

MAH CET 2024 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can folllow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your Registered Email ID and Password

Download the admit card

Take print for the future reference.