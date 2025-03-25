State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MAH LLB CET 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for MAH-LLB 5 Yrs. CET- 2025 and MAH-LLB 3 Yrs. CET- 2025 can do it through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH LLB CET 2025 registration date extended, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

The last date to apply has been extended till March 27, 2025. The decision to extend the last date was taken after State CET Cell received request from candidates and parents regarding extension to the form filling of CET 2025.

The official notice reads, “No further extension will be given after 27/03/2025. Candidates should take a note of this.”

MAH LLB CET 2025: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH LLB CET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 will be held on May 3 and 4, 2025 and MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will be held on April 28, 2025.

MAH-LLB-3 Year -CET 2025 exam will comprise of one paper with four sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning and English. MAH-LLB-5 Year -CET 2025 will comprise of one paper with five sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude.

Hall Ticket of CET Examination 2025 will only be generated for the course for which candidate has filled the CET Application form. CET application form filled for one course cannot be considered for other course. Hence, candidates are being requested to fill the form correctly for the course for which he/she want to take admission by appearing CET Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.