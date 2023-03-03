MAH MBA CET 2023: Registration ends tomorrow, apply at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close down MAH MBA CET 2023 on March 4, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 course can do it through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org and through the official link mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

The registration process was started on February 23, 2023. To apply for the course, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for MAH MBA CET 2023

MAH MBA CET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on CET portal link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Login yourself and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for the course, Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- and Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A),NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only will have to pay ₹800/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.