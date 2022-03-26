Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 exams in June; Uday Samant shares details

MHT CET 2022 for Technical courses – BE, BTech, BPharm, etc – will be conducted from June 11 to 28, 2022, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said on March 25.

Common entrance tests of the Higher Education Department will take place from June 3 to 10 and for the Art Education department, the test will be held on June 12, the minister has informed.

“For the academic year 2022-23, CET examination of the higher education department will be held from June 03 to June 10, 2022, the CET examination of the technical education department will be held from June 11 to June 28, 2022 and the CET examination of the art education department will be held on June 12, 2022,” Samant tweeted.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell or CET Cell, Maharashtra conducts MHT CET exam for admitting students to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses.

The exam is conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

Registration for Maharashtra CET 2022 is going on. Candidates can go to mhtcet2022.mahacet.org to apply. The last date for registration without late fee is March 31.