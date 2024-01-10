State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MAH-B.P.Ed. CET 2024 registration process on January 10, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the course can do it through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH-B.P.Ed. CET 2024: Registration begins at mahacet.org, direct link here

The last date to apply is till January 30, 2024. The written test will be conducted on March 7, 2024 and Date of MAH-B.P.Ed.Field Test 2024 Any change in date due to Administrative reasons will be flashed on the website from March 8 to March 11, 2024.

MAH-B.P.Ed. CET 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MAH-B.P.Ed. CET 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fees for Open Category / EWS candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is ₹1000/- and candidates belonging to Backward Class Categories (SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT (A), NT- (B), NT-(C), NT-(D), OBC , and SBC categories) belonging to Maharashtra State only having valid Caste Certificate and having valid Non-creamy Layer Certificate valid up to March 2025 for DT-VJ, NT1, 2,3,OBC and SBC Candidates is ₹800/-. The fee should be paid through Internet Payment, Credit Card/ Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.