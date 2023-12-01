MAT 2023: Registration for PBT ends on Dec 5, apply Now at mat.aima.in

The MAT 2023 Paper-Based Test (PBT) registration process will end in four days. The Last date for the PBT registration is Tuesday, December 5. The admit card for the MAT 2023 Paper-Based Test (PBT) will be released on December 7. The MAT 2023 PBT Exam will be conducted on Saturday, December 9. Candidates can register for the PBT exam through the official website at https://mat.aima.in/. MAT 2023 Paper-Based Test (PBT) registration process to end soon

Application fee: The MAT 2023 application fee is ₹2100. Candidates can pay an extra fee of Rs1200 to take an additional test mode.

The All India Management Association's (AIMA) MAT serves as a gateway to 20,000+ management seats in colleges across the country, including BIMTECH, VIT Vellore, Dr DY Patil B-School, and Christ University, to name a few, reads the press release.

According to a press release issued by the institute, “MAT 2023 boasts several distinguished features, positioning it as a premier choice for aspiring students. MAT is endorsed by the Ministry of Education (Govt. of India), Its national acceptance extends to over 600 esteemed B-schools in India. Adding on, the standout feature of the exam is its versatile testing modes—Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT), and Computer-Based Test (CBT). Moreover, the test being conducted four times a year ensures its accessibility and flexibility for candidates coming from diverse backgrounds”.