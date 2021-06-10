Meghalaya TET 2021: Application process for MTET postponed, check notice here

Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has postponed the application process for Meghalaya TET 2021. The registration process for MTET was scheduled to begin on June 10, 2021, which has now been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on postponement on the official site of Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya on megeducation.gov.in.

The official notice reads, “This is to inform all concerned that the online application for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2021 scheduled to be started w.e.f 10.6.2021 is hereby postponed. The new dates for online application will be intimated later.”

The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2021, in the state. The selection process includes Meghalaya TET 2021 for Paper I and Paper-II. MTET will be conducted in offline mode and the exam duration is for two hours 30 minutes. The medium of the exam will be in English.

The Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test is a state level examination conducted by Directorate of Educational Research & Training, Shillong. The Meghalaya TET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for teachers from Class 1 to 8 for the government schools of Meghalaya. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya.