MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 09, 2023 01:12 PM IST

MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023 admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for the MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website atcetcell.mahacet.org.

The MH-B.Sc.Nursing Common Entrance Test will be conducted on Sunday 11th June 2023 at various centers across the State of Maharashtra.

MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for MH B.Sc. Nursing CET 2023

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

MH-B.Sc.Nursing Entrance Examination is for admission to First Year B.Sc.Nursing Health Science Course in Medical Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

maharashtra admit card.
