MHT CET 2024 exam dates revised again, notice here

HT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2024

MHT CET 2024 exam dates have been revised for PCM and PCB group. The notice is given here.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again revised MHT CET 2024 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for PCB Group and PCM Group can check the exam dates notice on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

As per the official notice released, the MHT CET PCB group examination will be conducted on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2024 and PCM group examination will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17, 2024.

The exam dates have been revised for various other courses as well. MAH- AAC CET will be conducted on May 12, MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET and MAH- L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET( Five Year Integrated Course) will be conducted on May 18.

MH- Nursing CET will be conducted on May 24 and 25, 2024, and MAH-BHMCT CET will be conducted on May 22, 2024. Apart from this, MAH- B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBMCET will be held from May 27 to 29, 2024.

MHT CET 2024 exam dates revised: How to download notice

To download the revised schedule notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on the revised schedule notice available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the revised dates of the examinations.
  • Check the dates and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here 

