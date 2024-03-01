 MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 01, 2024 10:59 AM IST

MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, March 1, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration process for MHT CET 2024 on March 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups can find the direct link on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here
MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The registration process with late fee will begin on March 2 and will end on March 8, 2024. Candidates will have to pay 500/- as late fees.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET 2024

MHT CET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the entrance test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on the MHT CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Register and proceed with the application.
  • Fill out the application form, pay application fees, and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The application fee is 1000 for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates. For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] Person with Disability (PWD), belonging to Maharashtra State Only the application fee is 800.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On