State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will end the registration process for MHT CET 2024 on March 1, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups can find the direct link on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MHT CET 2024 registration ends today, direct link here

The registration process with late fee will begin on March 2 and will end on March 8, 2024. Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as late fees.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

MHT CET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the entrance test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form, pay application fees, and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000 for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates. For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] Person with Disability (PWD), belonging to Maharashtra State Only the application fee is ₹800.