MHT CET 2025 admit cards released for PCB Group; here's how to download hall tickets

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the MHT CET 2025 admit card for candidates appearing in the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, mahacet.org. MHT CET Admit Card 2025; Download PCB group hall tickets via direct link here.

Exam Dates & Schedule

PCB Group: April 9 to April 17 (excluding April 10 and 14)

PCM Group: April 19 to April 27 (excluding April 24)

The exam will be conducted in two shifts daily:

Morning Shift: 9 AM – 12 Noon

Afternoon Shift: 2 PM – 5 PM

How to Download MHT CET 2025 Admit Card

Visit the official website mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2025 Admit Card link (for PCB Group)

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all details, including your name, exam date, time, and venue.

Click Download and save it as a PDF.

Take multiple printouts for future reference.

If you find any discrepancies in your admit card, contact the Maharashtra CET Cell immediately for corrections.

Direct Link: MHT CET Admit Card 2025

Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The MHT CET 2025 will be conducted in online (Computer-Based Test) mode across multiple centers in Maharashtra and select locations outside the state. The test will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each subject carrying 100 marks.

The syllabus follows the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, with:

20% weightage from Class 11 syllabus

80% weightage from Class 12 syllabus

There will be no Negative Marking. The difficulty level for mathematics, physics, and chemistry will be at par with the JEE (Main), and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET.