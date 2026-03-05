State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will open the correction window for MHT CET 2026 on March 5, 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections in the Common Entrance Test application form can do it through the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026: Correction window opens today at cetcell.mahacet.org, here's what can be changed (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

The edit window will open on March 5 and will close on March 7, 2026. During this period, candidates must login to their respective accounts to make the necessary corrections.

Candidates who have successfully completed their registration and paid the examination fee can make changes to the details in their application form mentioned below.

MHT CET 2026: What details can be changed 1. Candidate Name

2. Date of Birth

3. Photograph

4. Signature

5. Gender

6. Add Group

7. Add Second Attempt

MHT CET 2026: How to make changes To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on the MHT CET 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.