MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to download on cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell will release MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM group on the official site of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org. The provisional answer key will be released for appeared candidates to download and to check the correct answers.

Soon after the answer key is released, the CET Cell will allow candidates to send their feedback on the preliminary answer key. Candidates who have any objection against the answer key can raise objections through the official site by paying a fee for each question.

All the appeared candidates can check these simple steps given below to download the answer key from the official website.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The answer key will appear on the screen and candidates can check the answers.

Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

While MHT CET for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) group is over, for PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) group, the exam will continue till August 20. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.