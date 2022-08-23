MPPEB PAT 2022 registration begins from August 31, check details here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the official notification of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. The MP PAT 2022 registration process will commence on August 31 and the last date for the submissions of application form is September 14. Interested candidates will be able to apply at the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes in their applications till September 19. The MP PAT 2022 will be conducted on October 15-16 in two shifts.

MPPEB PAT 2022 examination fee: The MP PAT 2022 examination fee is ₹500 and ₹250 for the unreserved category.

The counselling process for first-year B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Horticulture), B.Sc. (Forestry), and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) admission will be conducted by the institutes based on the PAT 2022 result.

For more details candidates can check the MP PAT 2022 notification here.