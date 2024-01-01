close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission releases admit card for MP State Services Main exam 2022.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the MP State Services Main exam 2022 today, January 1. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC releases admit card for MP State Services Main exam 2022
MPPSC SSE Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 31.

Direct link to download MPPSC SSE Main exam 2023 admit card

MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Next, click on the “Admit Card - State Service Main Exam 2022”

Key in your applictaion number and date of birth

Check the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.

Exam schedule
January 8, 2024General Studies - I10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
January 9, 2024General Studies - II10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
January 10, 2024General Studies - III10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
January 11, 2024General Studies - IV10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
January 12, 2024General Hindi and Grammar10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
January 13, 2024Hindi Essay and Draft Writing10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon
Exam and College Guide
