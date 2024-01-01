MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the MP State Services Main exam 2022 today, January 1. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC releases admit card for MP State Services Main exam 2022

MPPSC SSE Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 31.

MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Next, click on the “Admit Card - State Service Main Exam 2022”

Key in your applictaion number and date of birth

Check the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.