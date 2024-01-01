MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link here
Jan 01, 2024 04:35 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission releases admit card for MP State Services Main exam 2022.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the MP State Services Main exam 2022 today, January 1. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
MPPSC SSE Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 13, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from December 26 to 31.
Direct link to download MPPSC SSE Main exam 2023 admit card
MPPSC SSE Mains 2022 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Next, click on the “Admit Card - State Service Main Exam 2022”
Key in your applictaion number and date of birth
Check the admit card
Take the printout for future reference.
|Exam schedule
|January 8, 2024
|General Studies - I
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 9, 2024
|General Studies - II
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 10, 2024
|General Studies - III
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 11, 2024
|General Studies - IV
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 12, 2024
|General Hindi and Grammar
|10.00 AM to 1.00 PM
|January 13, 2024
|Hindi Essay and Draft Writing
|10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon
