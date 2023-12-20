close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPSC SSE/ SFS answer key 2023 released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

MPPSC SSE/ SFS answer key 2023 released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023. Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC releases provisional answer key for State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023(Shutterstock)
MPPSC releases provisional answer key for State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023(Shutterstock)

The State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023 was conducted on December 17. Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key through the official website of MPPSC. Candidates have to submit the objections along with the certified references within seven days of releasing the answer key.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to check provisional answer key

MPPSC SSE/SFS Prelims answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023, Dated 20/12/2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out