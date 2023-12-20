MPPSC SSE/ SFS answer key 2023 released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023. Candidates can check the provisional answer key through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC releases provisional answer key for State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023(Shutterstock)

The State Services Exam and State Forest Service (Prelims) 2023 was conducted on December 17. Candidates will be able to raise objections to the answer key through the official website of MPPSC. Candidates have to submit the objections along with the certified references within seven days of releasing the answer key.

MPPSC SSE/SFS Prelims answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer Key - State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023, Dated 20/12/2023”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.