MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 admit cards released, direct link and steps to download the hall tickets

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 18, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their hall tickets need to visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the admit cards for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their hall tickets need to visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in.

Students appearing for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website using their MPBSE Roll no and the captcha code seen on the web page.
Students appearing for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website using their MPBSE Roll no and the captcha code seen on the web page. (HT file)

Direct Link to download the admit cards

Students appearing for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website using their MPBSE Roll no and the captcha code seen on the web page.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps:

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, find the link to download the admit cards for the Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam and click it

A new page pops up

Feed in the required details like MPBSE roll no and put in the captcha seen on the screen and then submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

