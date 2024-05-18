MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 admit cards released, direct link and steps to download the hall tickets
Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their hall tickets need to visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in.
Direct Link to download the admit cards
Students appearing for the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam can download their admit cards from the official website using their MPBSE Roll no and the captcha code seen on the web page.
Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps:
Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in
On the homepage, find the link to download the admit cards for the Ruk Jana Nahi 2024 exam and click it
A new page pops up
Feed in the required details like MPBSE roll no and put in the captcha seen on the screen and then submit
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
