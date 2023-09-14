News / Education / Competitive Exams / MPSSC VAS/ VEO 2023 answer key released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to check

MPSSC VAS/ VEO 2023 answer key released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 14, 2023 07:58 PM IST

MPPSC releases provisional answer key for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Veterinary Extension Officer recruitment exam 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Veterinary Extension Officer recruitment exam 2023. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Veterinary Extension Officer recruitment exam 2023 was conducted on September 10. If there are any objections, the applicants have seven days following the release of the answer key to raise them.

Direct link to VAS/ VEO answer key 2023

VAS/ VEO answer key 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the VAS/ VEO answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the VAS/VEO answer keys

Raise objections, if any

Download the answer key and take a printout

